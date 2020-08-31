Sunergy for Renewable Energy Solutions was founded in 2012 as a provider of renewable energy solutions. It specializes in the fields of solar, wind, and geothermal energy generation and in energy management. The company is considered one of the top two contractors for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of solar PV systems in Palestine, with two offices in the West Bank and one in the Gaza Strip.

In the solar energy segment, Sunergy is engaged in advisory services through project design and feasibility analysis, EPC services through implementing turnkey projects, plant management that includes operations and maintenance (O&M), and owner engineering. Its O&M service arrangements include preventive and curative maintenance and around-the-clock system monitoring to guarantee optimal PV system performance.

GIE solar energy plant of 7,302 kWp, the largest commissioned rooftop solar project in the Middle East.

The company has a strong professional team that includes PV solar design engineers and installers for its designs and installations in its offices both in the West Bank and in Gaza to provide customers with the best services and products. The Sunergy team has developed designs, plans, and economic and financial performance analysis for more than 150 Mw of solar projects across the country. It offers turnkey project development to business clients based on the Sunergy mission to provide the highest return on investment (ROI) over the project lifecycle. In a nutshell, Sunergy works only with Tier 1 Solar Panel systems.

Sunergy’s vision to be the catalyst for providing renewable energy solutions in Palestine by changing mindsets and promoting the use of Palestine’s natural resources is reflected in its fourfold mission:

To accelerate the Palestinian market for sustainable energy by acting as a solution provider of efficient and alternative energy resources

To inform the public about the new energy alternatives to promote cheaper and cleaner energy

To contribute to Palestinian energy independence by cultivating the country’s own natural resources into usable energy avenues and reducing energy imports from Israel

To employ cutting-edge technology in providing efficient energy solutions for clients.

Off-grid solar system, Arab al-Rawa’een Bedouin village, in the eastern Bethlehem desert, built in early 2013.

After the residents of the Arab al-Rawa’een Bedouin village were evicted from their homes and lands by the Israeli authorities, the 400+ inhabitants moved farther east to establish a new residence in the middle of the desert. There was no water, no electricity, not even cellular connection. The installation of an off-grid PV system transformed their lives. Residents now have access to electricity, lighting, and refrigeration. It was most rewarding to see the faces of excited children as they watched cartoons on television for the first time.

The Sunergy profile includes the largest commissioned rooftop PV plant in the Middle East (7,302 kWp), located in Gaza Industrial Estate, which is also the second largest rooftop PV plant in the Middle East. Sunergy furthermore has installed and maintains the largest horizontal tracking PV plant in Palestine (located in Jericho), and the second largest commissioned commercial plant (located in Ajja, in the northern West Bank), which operates according to a power-purchase agreement (PPA) with the Palestinian Authority.

The company’s ownership is 100 percent female, and it is chaired by the executive director Hiba Abu-Libdeh.