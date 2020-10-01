Message from the Editor

Palestine is generally perceived as a recipient of aid. Indeed, the geopolitical conditions in Palestine under occupation make it difficult to generate revenues, the economy is mostly service-based, and all international transactions must be carried out via Israel. With COVID-19, the situation is reaching a breaking point as the government is no longer able to pay salaries, and testing kits for the virus are running low. But the situation could be very different. Palestinians have traditionally contributed to development in other countries, mostly by providing expertise and engaging in economic activities when enabled to do so under less restrictive conditions abroad. Thus, our current theme explores Palestine’s role as a donor country.

In this issue, you will read about official South-South cooperation carried out by Palestine and about the many successful examples and efforts, as well as recommendations for engaging in public diplomacy and country branding to highlight Palestine’s positive contributions and unique features. Authors point out the contributions made by Palestinian immigrants, particularly in the Americas and the Gulf region, but also in international development organizations around the world – contributions in many fields that include the sciences, education, sports, music, and medicine, as well as business and development.

TWiP wishes to thank Masrouji Group for its support of this issue. Special gratitude goes to our authors Imad Zuhairi, Terry Ahwal, Yara Salem, Dr. Shafeeq Ghabra, Majd Zghyer, Dr. Dalal Iriqat, Dr. Alaaeldin Azmi Ahmad, Dr. Abdalhadi Alijla, Gazan Qahhat Khamis, Suhail Khoury, and Hayatt Omar. Our Personality of the Month is Dr. Shafeeq N. Ghabra. We present two Books of the Month: I Found Myself in Palestine: Stories of Love and Renewal from Around the Globe and Wrestling with Zionism: Jewish Voices of Dissent. By all means, do not miss the Exhibition of the Month, Bethlehem Reborn: The Wonders of the Nativity, and make sure to visit the associated videos available online that illustrate the beauty of the newly renovated basilica. Visit the archeological site Tel Dohan in Khirbet al-Hafireh near Jenin, and enjoy the listed events, some of which are virtual.

