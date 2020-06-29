Message from the editor

More and more governments and human rights defenders are finally raising their voices to condemn the annexation of large parts of so-called Area C, including the Jordan Valley, announced for July 1, 2020. Many opponents in Israel and elsewhere cite its negative effect on Israel’s reputation, its society, or regional peace – rather than the impact that the ongoing measures, illegal under international and human rights law, have on Palestinians. What effect these voices will have remains to be seen. But we have to ask why these voices have never protested the ongoing human rights abuses and violations of international law in the past. Or more importantly: If the de jure annexation can be prevented, will the critical voices fall silent, or will they continue to call for justice? Will they manage to make Israel live up to the stipulations of international law and human rights and act in accordance with its claim of being a democracy?

In this issue, you will find articles that provide the legal and historical background to the current situation and the threat of annexation. Authors explain the natural features of the Jordan Valley, highlight the dire circumstances under which its Palestinian residents have been living for years, and introduce or voice opinions and calls for action. Throughout the issue, you will find portraits of Jordan Valley residents, affected by both the current conditions and the repercussions of the impending measures.

