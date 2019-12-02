Christmas Is Back in Town!

Celebrating Christmas in Bethlehem has a very special meaning for Christians in Palestine and all over the world. This year, in order to bring back the joy of this season to our children and their families, the Christmas Parade will spread the magic and happiness in a whole new festive style.

Palestinian children have been waiting for the past two years to enjoy this marvelous spectacle again, and this year, the Christmas Parade is back to celebrate with six different themed floats that will showcase all the characters involved in the 2,000-year-old story.

The parade will include the three wise men, the shepherds, the camel, the angel, Mary and Joseph, Santa Claus and his reindeer-pulled sleigh, the famous elves, and Mrs. Santa surrounded by Christmas gifts, ornaments, Christmas candy canes, gingerbread houses, and surprising extras.

This one-of-a-kind parade production will feature more than 60 costumed performers, beautiful Christmas songs and carols, and brilliant floats with shimmering lights.

This season, the parade will tour four governorates and will be in Bethlehem, Ramallah, Jericho, and the town of Zababdeh, near Jenin.

Fully sponsored by The Higher Presidential Committee of Churches Affairs in Palestine, with a generous contribution by President Mahmoud Abbas, the parade will bring joy to the hearts of those celebrating the glorious holidays and reinforce the message of peace, love, and prosperity brought through the birth of Jesus Christ, the son of Palestine.

Join us on this joyous occasion and bring your family and friends. Get ready for wonderful surprises!