ABAAD Contracting Company (ACC) was established in 1998 as a limited liability company based in Ramallah, West Bank. Since 1998, ACC has built a reputation as a premier contractor in the West Bank, driven by a passion for excellence as instilled by ACC’s founders Osama and Reem Amro. As a result, its client base has grown consistently since day one, culminating today in annual revenues of US$10 million. ACC’s portfolio also includes the development of tens of thousands of square meters of residential and commercial space.

Many things set ACC apart, however none more so than the company’s reputation for safety and quality control. It developed its own quality assurance procedures that begin during the pre-construction phase with in-house plan reviews, budgeting and value engineering services, as well as subcontractor selection. Prior to beginning work on a project, ACC holds a series of pre-construction conferences in order to ensure optimal coordination of the various phases of work, as well as monitoring shop drawings for adherence to plans and specifications, maintaining a clean and safe project site, and employing qualified and competent field supervision.

Ultimately the quality of ABAAD Contracting Company’s work speaks for itself, where clients have responded in a resounding fashion by awarding the company with new contracts and referring ACC to new clients. The success is the result of consistently exceeding client expectations by developing innovative solutions to meet their needs and fostering a dynamic and challenging work environment for employees. ACC aims to keep on strengthening its business while continuing to invest in clients, people, and the community.

In partnership with 3k Solar company, ACC recently penetrated the renewable energy market with four remarkable photovoltaic solar projects that offset the annual consumption of more than 3,500 homes and supported the grid with 14 Mw of clean power. The joint venture of the two companies executed the project conforming to the highest international standards and industry best practice.

In the near future, ACC aims to tackle one of the major challenges that limits renewable energy penetration into the Palestinian energy mix: capital cost financing. Build-to-Operate Transfer and Reduced-Tariff Regime are two examples of innovative financing streams.