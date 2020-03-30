A Message of Gratitude

Beit Sahour has experienced numerous ups and downs in recent times, starting from civil disobedience in the face of the occupation up to today’s epidemic. The city has survived many challenging events due to the fierce will and resilience of its citizens, good management, and the national and international solidarity that connects the citizens not only to their government but also to friends and supporters around the world.

What makes Beit Sahour special is the nature of its people who are highly educated, cooperative, and wise, and who stand side by side throughout every difficulty, overcoming through their unity and strong patriotic bonds with their city and their land whatever catastrophe is inflicted on the city.

Bethlehem Governorate was one of the first places to face the coronavirus in the Middle East. Aside from the panic that this epidemic has caused nationwide, the citizens of Beit Sahour and local organizations in cooperation with the Beit Sahour Municipality immediately formed an emergency committee to face this virus and secure the safety and well-being of its elderly and children. Beit Sahour Municipality has complied with all government announcements and instructions regarding safety measures and has initiated disinfection processes all across the city after putting an emergency plan to work.

A panoramic view of the city of Beit Sahour. Photo courtesy of MoTA.

As Beit Sahour rushed to help its neighboring cities of Bethlehem and Beit Jala, other Palestinian cities such as Hebron, Salfeet, and Nablus, among many others, rushed to help as well. Bethlehem, Beit Jala, and Beit Sahour received food, medicine, disinfectants, masks, and all the medical and food support that was needed.

The Municipality of Beit Sahour has also contacted the local medicine producers and companies, asking for their help in providing various types and quantities of medications. In addition, all city areas undergo daily sanitizing operations conducted by the health department and covered by the public relations department. Local citizens witness the municipal work and maintain order and self-discipline, cooperating with the local authority.

Beit Sahour Municipality has developed an emergency plan to cope with the necessary changes. All stakeholders have been working hand in hand to help and assist. They ensure that all protocols are followed in order to respond to daily reports, complaints, appeals, and messages communicated by citizens, and they give direct orders to those responsible for taking action.

We are sure that the city will overcome corona and rise strong and victorious, as Beit Sahour has survived each and every political, economic, or health obstacle that history has brought.

Palestinians are known for their mutual support. Each district, city, and village is currently cooperating to provide what is needed to survive these tough times.

From the City of Beit Sahour, we send a message of solidarity to our friends around the world. May God protect all of you. Together, we can overcome this tragedy.