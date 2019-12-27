EN. During the twelfth century, the columns in the nave were decorated with a series of tempera paintings that represent saints. The column on the right bears an image of the prophet Elijah in the desert.During the twelfth century, the columns in the nave were decorated with a series of tempera paintings that represent saints. The column on the right bears an image of the prophet Elijah in the desert.

خلال القرن الثاني عشر، تم تزيين الأعمدة في صحن الكنيسة بسلسلة من الرسومات المائية تمثل القديسين. على العامود الموجود على اليمين، صورة للنبي إيليا في الصحراء

FR. Les colonnes des nefs furent décorées au XIIe siècle d’une série de peintures à la détrempe représentant les saints. La colonne de droite porte une image du prophète Elie dans le désert.

DE. Während des zwölften Jahrhunderts waren die Säulen im Mittelschiff mit einer Reihe von Tempera-Bildern verziert, auf denen Heilige dargestellt waren. Auf der Säule zur Rechten ein Bild mit dem Propheten Elias in der Wüste.

ES. Las columnas de la nave fueron decoradas durante el curso del siglo XII con una serie de pinturas al temple representando a los santos. En la columna de la derecha lleva la imagen del profeta Elías en el desierto.

IT. Le colonne delle navate furono decorate, nel corso del XII secolo, da un ciclo di pitture a temperara raffiguranti santi. La colonna a destra raffigura il profeta Elia nel deserto.

RU. В двенадцатом веке колонны в нефе были украшены серией темперных картин, изображающих святых. На колонне справа изображен пророк Илия в пустыне.